New electroporation system

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Invitrogen Neon NxT electroporation system to enable researchers to transfect even the most challenging cell types with high efficiency, cell recovery and reproducibility.

Neon NxT electrodes are optimally spaced with minimal surface area to create a more uniform electric field and maintain physiological conditions during transfection. These benefits enable the desired modification to take place in more cells, with fewer cells being lost during the transfection process. The new system also features an improved feedback loop and ergonomic enhancements for ease of use.

Using the same core technology as the Neon transfection system, Neon NxT helps researchers save time and samples compared to conventional electroporation. In both systems transfection takes place inside the pipette tip to help reduce steps, minimise cell mortality and mitigate the risk of sample contamination.

“Customers have relied on the Neon transfection system for more than a decade. Now, with the new Neon NxT system we have perfected the workflow and usability while maintaining the technology that our customers love,” says Brian Douglass, vice president and general manager of cell biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As electroporation gains attention as a promising non-viral alternative for delivery of cell therapies, enabling higher transfection efficiency at the research stage may help accelerate the transition to clinical development.”

Researchers can scale from initial research on the Neon NxT system to clinical cell therapy development and GMP-compliant cell therapy manufacturing when complemented with the recently introduced CTS Xenon electroporation system without the need to re-optimise electroporation parameters.

