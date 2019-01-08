New division to help emerging biotech firms

Parexel, a leading innovator of global biopharmaceutical services, has introduced a new, dedicated division to support emerging biotech companies in reaching their drug development and commercialisation goals quickly and cost-effectively. Parexel Biotech builds on the company’s heritage of clinical, regulatory, commercial and technology expertise with enhanced strategic consulting and asset development capabilities, offering a new biotech-focused team and organisational structure for customers. Led by James Anthony, global head of Biotech, and Graciela Racaro, global head of Biotech Operations, the division will help emerging companies minimise complexity, reduce costs and accelerate timelines.



“Today’s emerging biotech companies have an increasingly critical role in identifying and developing new medicines that truly serve as the innovative arm of the industry,” said James Anthony. “However, these companies face significant pressures and challenges in terms of timelines, resources and funding to succeed.”



Graciela Racaro added, “We look forward to combining our expertise and global infrastructure with an agile and efficient delivery model that is aligned to this specific segment, enabling emerging biotech companies to focus on their core capabilities and reach their strategic goals.”



Parexel Biotech takes a consultative approach to develop tailored strategies that help companies achieve their objectives throughout the journey from discovery, proof of concept, development, registration and ultimately commercialiation.



“Parexel has been working to support biotech companies across the globe with clinical research services and regulatory consulting for many years, successfully accomplishing more than 650 projects in this space and developing a deep understanding of the needs of these companies,” said Peyton Howell, chief commercial and strategy officer. “To build on our commitment to biotech success, we have grown our capabilities to include management and strategy consulting, pipeline development, value substantiation and evidence vetting. This enables us to provide experience, expertise and partnership throughout the biotech journey, and bring even greater value to this sector.”