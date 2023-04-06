New digital CMOS image sensor

Hamamatsu Photonics has introduced the new S16101 CMOS area image sensor. has introduced the new S16101 CMOS area image sensor.

Designed with a back-illuminated structure and a 1280x1024 Active Pixel Sensor (APS) matrix, this sensor is ideal for applications not only in the visible spectrum, but also with spectral components in the Ultra Violet (UV) and near infrared (NIR). Boasting high-UV sensitivity from 200nm, this non-cooled CMOS area image sensor delivers a spectral response to 1100nm and is stable in UV light irradiation. Its sensitivity makes it ideal for industrial applications such as the detection of glues or resins in quality control.

Due to the electronics integrated within the sensor including the built-in timing and bias generators, amplifiers and A/D converters, the output signal is now digital (LVDS). Additionally, the S16101 can reach a high-reading speed of 146 frames per second due to a reduction in the number of pixels along the vertical axis. It is also possible to reduce the number of vertical pixels to further increase the readout speed.

Finally, on top of offering the choice of rolling or global shutter readout, the new sensor uses industry-standard SPI communication comprising of partial readout, gain switching, frame start mode selection functions, and more.