New detection reagents

Jackson ImmunoResearch, manufacturer of secondary antibodies and immunoreagents for the life science market, announces a new range of detection reagents that offer superior imaging quality.

Jackson ImmunoResearch Nano Secondaries are polyclonal VHH Fragment antibodies (Nanobodies) produced in alpacas. They are available with specificity to human, rabbit, or mouse. 10x smaller than conventional whole IgG antibodies, the <15KDa VHH Fragment antibodies are perfect for imaging experiments where good penetration is necessary. Nano Secondary antibodies are cross-adsorbed for exquisite specificity against target species with minimal cross-reactivity to other commonly used species, making them suitable for application in multiple labeling experiments.

Polyclonal detection reagents continue to offer the best signal strength by amplifying signal, even from poorly expressing targets. Offering a heterogeneous population of antibodies, each detecting a different portion of the primary antibody, the polyclonal Nano Secondary can increase labeling efficiency, resulting in brighter signal. They are available conjugated to reporter enzymes and a range of fluorescent dyes, including Alexa Fluor, providing scope for high-resolution Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence, making them an indispensable tool in both research and diagnostics imaging.

David A. Fancy, Ph.D., COO, commented, "We are really excited to launch our Nano Secondaries to the marketplace. The single-domain antibody market is exploding; these antibodies are 1/10th the size of canonical immunoglobulins, making them ideal for drug delivery and super-resolution imaging, among many other potential uses."