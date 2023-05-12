New column technology

Waters has introduces its newest MaxPeak Premier oligonucleotide columns – now with ethylene bridged hybrid (BEH) particle technology in 300Å wide pore versions – providing excellent chromatographic resolution for long-mer oligonucleotide separations to support applications for nucleic acid therapeutics and cell and gene therapies.

The new columns have all the benefits customers can expect from the MaxPeak Premier high performance surface chemistry and BEH particle technology – including enhanced sensitivity, reproducibility, and productivity with unmatched pH and temperature stability, which is essential for oligonucleotide/nucleic acid separations. The columns are available for both UPLC separations with Waters’ Acquity Premier oligonucleotide BEH C18 columns and UHPLC/HPLC separations with XBridge Premier oligonucleotide BEH C18 columns.

Oligonucleotide analysis is changing with new modalities demanding more advanced technologies. New applications associated with nucleic acid therapeutics and vaccines require the ability to separate and analyse long-mer oligonucleotides, which was difficult to achieve with existing column technologies, until now. The MaxPeak Premier oligonucleotide BEH C18 300Å columns enable high resolution separation of long-mer oligonucleotides. This means end users developing new gene-based therapeutics – such as mRNA poly(A) tail length and heterogeneity analysis for mRNA therapeutics and vaccines; single guide RNA (sgRNA) characterisation for gene editing constructs; and mRNA oligo mapping and sequencing – can more quickly develop analytical methods and characterise the nucleic acid components of these drugs and their impurities.