New cell therapy solution

Avectas, a cell engineering technology expert, has launched the Solupore platform, a non-viral delivery system that enables the clinical manufacturing of advanced cell therapies differentiated by cell health and functionality. The new system expands the possibilities for complex editing and challenging cargo delivery. Solupore technology works by temporarily permeabilising the target cell membrane so that molecular cargoes such as mRNA, plasmids, RNP or CRISPR/Cas9 can be delivered while retaining superior cell health and function.

Avectas has developed an extensive data package based on primary T cells that includes performance in complex editing, cell health characterisation, in vitro and in vivo functional performance. The firm is expanding this dataset to include other cell types, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

Several partners have accessed the technology under an early access programme, including Genscript, Inceptor Bio, and CCRM/Omnia bio. Avectas also has ongoing undisclosed partnerships with CDMOs and cell therapy companies.

Michael Maguire, PhD, CEO of Avectas, said: "I am proud that our brilliant team is launching Solupore after focused development over several years. I believe the new solution is poised to address the limitations of current transfection technologies for modifying therapeutic cells. Our system will seamlessly integrate into GMP processes to manufacture healthy and highly functional cells. Launching our clinical manufacturing system brings us closer to fulfilling our vision of working with partners to accelerate the future of cell therapies for patients.