New automated sample management product

Lab technology specialist, Azenta Life Sciences, will be showcasing an automated solution for high-density, eco friendly ultra-cold sample management at the upcoming Analytica trade show in Munich, Germany.

The product, called the BioArc Ultra, is an automated solution for high-density, eco-friendly ultracold sample management, designed to help large-scale sample management and with the potential to change the landscape of biorepositories. The Ultra delivers significant operational efficiency benefits, including footprint, labor and electricity cost savings compared with other commercially available systems, while enabling customers to further their global carbon emissions reduction goals. The Ultra is an innovative evolution stemming from Azenta’s well-established automated ultracold system product range.

The Ultra features a breakthrough eco-friendly cooling system using a natural air rather than manufactured, ozone-depleting refrigerants, enabling a zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and zero global warming potential (GWP), two factors that are key to sustainability needs and initiatives within life sciences industries and applications. The innovative, eco-friendly, refrigeration technology also reduces electric power consumption by 70% with a similar reduction in storage system footprint (compared with other commercially available manual options for similar storage capacity).

“We are proud to launch the BioArc Ultra, a breakthrough solution that offers countless economic and environmental sustainability benefits to our customers across the sample management landscape,” stated Dean Montano, senior product manager for Azenta’s Automated Storage Solutions. “We have always maintained the belief that automation is the key to best-in-class sample management in terms of sample security, collection visibility, and efficient operations, and the Ultra takes our portfolio of offerings in this category to the next frontier.”

The Ultra is now available for order and will be featured at the Azenta exhibit booth #A3/524 at Analytica 2024, April 9-11 in Munich, Germany.

