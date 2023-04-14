New app launched

Testa Analytical has launched a new PC app to expand its versatility and further simplify using its Solvent Line Monitor device.

The intuitive PC app allows easy configuration of the device enabling users to set the required level of sensitivity for monitoring for the presence of undissolved gas bubbles that can affect the accuracy of any reagent dispensing pump.

Dissolved gases are well known to have an impact on the performance of reagent dispensing pumps. A common solution to address this problem is to install a vacuum degasser on the inlet side of the pump. However undissolved gas bubbles will pass through largely unaffected by the degasser which can lead to unreliability in dispensing volumes. Several companies are now using the Solvent Line Monitor to detect undissolved gas bubbles in real-time. In these installations, the digital output from the device detecting an undissolved gas bubble is being used to stop the dispensing pump before it can negatively affect dispensing accuracy. As a result of implementing the Solvent Line Monitor, these organisations have improved the product quality and yield from their production processes.

It has also been shown that the Solvent Line Monitor is a valuable monitoring device for safeguarding the performance of an HPLC system from problems caused by undissolved gas bubbles or a pump solvent reservoir running dry.