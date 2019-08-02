New abilities for microscopes

Zeiss has introduced new capabilities for its ion beam microscopes, which cover advancements in analytics, tomography, sample preparation and data integrity. This brings new possibilities in engineering materials, energy materials, soft materials and geosciences.

Introducing SIMS solutions for elemental analysis across the Crossbeam family adds a significant analytical capability to the ion beam microscopes. This is complemented with the new Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (ToF-SIMS) detection introduced for the latest member of the Crossbeam family, Crossbeam 350, as well as on Crossbeam 550.

As part of the introduction of the new focused ion beam scanning electron microscope (FIB-SEM), Crossbeam 350, the company has introduced enhanced workflows for 3D tomography to ensure leading 3D data volume generation. Quantified and calibrated measurement of z-slice thickness allows for near perfect reconstruction of tomogram slices into a reconstructed volume. An update of the Atlas 5 hardware and software package improves 3D analysis (static electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD)), correlative workflows and definition of slice thickness. This so-called True Z technology ensures high quality FIB-SEM tomography.



The new loading station and sample holder for transmission electron microscopy (TEM) lamella preparation brings more ease-of-use to the TEM lamella preparation workflow and ensures a smooth transition of the sample to the TEM for further analysis.