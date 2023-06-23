Modernising therapeutic cell production

Science-based innovation for manufacturing high-quality cells challenges dogma and terminology.

Cell and gene therapies are dominating the world of drug development. With the promise of significant breakthroughs in treatment of diabetes, cancer, and congenital conditions, it is no wonder that research and development is predicted to reach US$232.5 billion by 2026, up from US$186 billion in 2019, according to an Evaluate Pharma report.

With so much at stake, attention is now shifting to adopting more modern equipment and methods to consistently produce the best cells. At the core of this trend is replacing outdated legacy manufacturing techniques where cells are exposed to air, even if meticulously filtered air, and the negative consequences of that. It is a simple sounding concept.

Since the beginning, good manufacturing practices (GMP) have been based on the use of cleanrooms and isolators. However, the industry is moving toward superior alternatives that accomplish what any air environment cannot: better protection of cells from both microbial contamination and chemical toxicity, and better control of the universal critical cell process parameters - temperature, CO 2 and O 2 . The key is closure, another simple sounding concept.

“Without closure and separation from air, even highly filtered air, protection from microbial contamination in cleanrooms and traditional isolators is dependent on the liberal use of gaseous and liquid chemical microbial biocides. However, they are toxic to the cells too,” says Randy Yerden, a cell biologist and CEO of BioSpherix, a designer and manufacturer of cell incubation, processing and production systems.

In GMP you must prove they are not harming your cells, which takes tremendous effort. Even then, it is impossible since the damage is often insidious. “In addition, emerging science tells us exposure to air, even short exposures, can degrade genotypic and phenotypic integrity and contribute to variability in cell populations. It causes suboptimal transients of those three critical cell process parameters,” adds Yerden. “Yet this is the norm in cleanrooms and traditional isolators.”

If cells are produced in a more favourable environment, you get better cells, both in terms of the number and consistency of cells produced and most important their therapeutic potency. For these reasons, moving away from legacy facilities, equipment, and practices is essential for advancing cell-based therapies.

Single use technology

One only needs to read the industry news to see where it is headed. Take the popularity of pre-sterilised, single-use systems (SUS), which have exploded in use. Keeping cells aseptic inside a pre-sterilised bag, bag/tube assembly or cassette is easy. There is less cleaning and virtually no biocide needed. Add to that the productive functionality of their associated mechanical devices, including and up to full automation, and it explains why these closed SUS devices are a dominant trend in modernisation.

Some are uni-function SUS devices, designed for one step in production (e.g. cell separation). Some are multi-function SUS devices that do several steps (e.g. cell washing and dilution). Some actually do all the steps in production, and are fully automated (toti-function SUS devices). One of the most commercially successful is toti-function SUS devices designed for automated production of CAR-T cell cancer therapies. Although limited to one specific process, these are truly modern marvels.

However, they don’t necessarily produce the best or most cells. Recent comparability studies from the NIH show surprising results. Although the exposure to air is assumed to be minimal, it is not clear how well exposures to suboptimal transients of the critical process parameters temperature, CO 2 and O 2 are avoided. Other variables inherent to each fixed SUS platform might also be suboptimal and significantly influence the final cell product.

“This is the challenge with standardised live cell process automation. Whether it is one step, or a few steps, or all the steps in production, an automated process that doesn’t degrade one kind of cell may degrade others,” explains Yerden. “Automating too early in development is a risk. Only clinical trials can tell if the cell product works. Developers need flexibility until clinical trials prove successful, and canned automation is not usually flexible.

“In development, only comparability studies can tell if a process change, such as automation, improves or hurts product quality. Thus uni-function SUS devices and multi-function SUS devices impose less risk because they do not automate the entire process, but then upstream and downstream steps may still be left exposed to air,” adds Yerden.

Despite the runaway commercial success of automated toti-function SUSs, the obvious up-front limitation is that most cell production processes do not fit in these devices. “Even if one does fit, will that cell product be clinically effective, or will non-obvious inherent limitations compromise the potency? Certain CAR-Ts are effective, thankfully, but the verdict is still out with other cells,” explains Yerden.

New category challenges dogma and terminology

Alternatives are starting to appear that achieve all the objectives: complete closure, complete avoidance of air and virtually no limits or constraints up-front or over time. Some are difficult to describe because they do it in a different way. One example is the Xvivo system model X2 from BioSpherix.

As Yerden explains, “Unlike closed SUS devices, the X2 modular closed system is not constrained to any particular process but can accommodate any entire cell production process – large or small, simple or complex, centralised or distributed, manual or automated.

With interconnected glove chambers, from the outside it looks like an isolator. However, looks don’t tell the whole story. Isolator dogma brings with it preconceived notions: HVAC connections, filtered air blowing through, thick heavy gloves, etc. Like a modern car, you really have to look under the bonnet to find out if it is old gas or new electric.

Unlike any other isolator, the Xvivo system is infinitely configurable with impressive plug & play modularity. It assembles from a comprehensive library of modular chambers, co-chambers and sub-chambers, interconnecting in all different ways to efficiently close by form and fit around the workflow of any different entire production process, including all analytic, processing and automation equipment.

Cell production often consists of many widely diverse steps. Technicians or industrial robotic arms use the gloves from the outside for manual or man-mimetic robotic steps, or for tending to the equipment or automation inside.

However, in the context of producing high-quality cells by avoiding contamination and toxic chemicals, it is more comparable to SUSs. “It is not a SUS of any kind, but like a SUS it makes aseptic cell production easy,” says Yerden. “Instead of ease with pre-sterilised disposables, it self-sanitises the entire internal production environment automatically without risky biocides. No biocides may sound like heresy according to GMP dogma, but it works, and the data trumps the dogma. In this regard it could also be called a next generation isolator, or Cytocentric isolator.”

Instead of air inside, it is filled with a mix of pure N 2 , O 2 , and CO 2 gases from tanks. CO 2 and O 2 can be controlled at optimal levels for cells throughout the system, just like an incubator or bioreactor. Temperature can also be controlled, just like an incubator or bioreactor.

“By eliminating the fluctuations and transient exposures to suboptimal temperature, CO 2 , and O 2 usually caused by all the typical exposures to air in cleanrooms or traditional isolators, you always get cells with better consistency and quality. Sometimes radically better,” emphasises Yerden.

Notably most stem cells and primary cultures fresh from the patient do best at low O 2 levels, which simulate normal physiologic levels. In fact, it is the only cell manufacturing platform that can optimise this critical parameter at every step of production, simultaneously with physiologic CO 2 and temperature. However, where necessary, you can simulate air without air, inert with 100% nitrogen, or chill down to refrigerator temperatures.

Compared to cleanrooms, it reduces facility costs by 90% when you look at total cost of ownership at equivalent production capacity over the facility lifecycle. Extremely low operating cost is the gamechanger, although many forget to factor that into future facility cost estimates.

“When you do, it brings cGMP cell production within reach of even the smallest companies. Combine that with the speed and flexibility of deployment, multi-modal capability due to closure, easy path to regulatory approval due to closure, reduction in virtually all the risks, and high quality of the live cell products, it is next generation regardless of what you call it,” concludes Yerden.