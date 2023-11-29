Mini-spectrometer launched

Hamamatsu Photonics has introduced a UV-sensitive model of mini-spectrometer micro series called the C16767MA that is highly sensitive to UV light. The C16767MA was designed and developed by leveraging the firm's micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) technology and advanced opto-semiconductor manufacturing technology. has introduced a UV-sensitive model of mini-spectrometer micro series called the C16767MA that is highly sensitive to UV light. The C16767MA was designed and developed by leveraging the firm's micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) technology and advanced opto-semiconductor manufacturing technology.

The C16767MA separates UV light in the range of 190 to 440nm or nanometres into multiple wavelengths and then simultaneously measures the light intensity at each wavelength. As just one application, for example, the C16767MA can be mounted in compact water quality monitors. Installing these monitors in rivers, lakes or oceans allows inspecting and analyzing the content of multiple types of pollutants in water via absorption spectrophotometry.

The C16767MA also assists in designing and manufacturing inexpensive water quality monitors that are easily installable in large numbers at many testing sites to monitor water quality, thus improving the accuracy of water quality assessment over broad-ranging areas.