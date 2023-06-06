Microbioreactor light array module

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is lighting up microbioreactor research with its powerful new light array module (LAM) for the popular BioLector XT microbioreactor. This new advancement enables work with light-dependent organisms that need to perform photosynthesis to grow.

The LAM provides customisable light settings of 400-700 nm (nanometre) within the photosynthetic spectrum, including day and nighttime lighting. The spectral flexibility is achieved by 16 different LED-types, which can each be controlled individually to deliver maximum irradiances and photon flux densities of up to 3500 µmol/m2/s (micromoles reaching one square metre per second).

“This powerful new feature empowers customers with cutting-edge technology to accelerate answers toward their next big breakthrough moment,” said Simon Briel, product manager. “Our LAM provides researchers with customisable illumination for organisms growing inside the microbioreactor, for the first time enabling photosynthesis, which can provide deeper analysis and richer reporting without interruption.”

This advancement allows high-throughput screening and process optimisation for a wide range of phototrophic organisms, including microalgae and cyanobacteria. Utilizing real-time biomass, chlorophyll concentration, and fluorescence measurements, the BioLector XT microbioreactor with LAM gives users real-time data without the need for pipetting samples for analysis.