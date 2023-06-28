Microbioreactor installed

Meritics recently welcome Sophia Lorke, Field Application Specialist from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to its site for the installation and training on the BioLector XT microbioreactor.

Meritics has partnered with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences by hosting the UK demonstration unit of the BioLector XT microbioreactor at its premises. Its extensive experience within the UK biologics sector and highly rated application and laboratory personnel makes Meritics the ideal partner to showcase the microbioreactor and its real-world applications.

What is the BioLector XT?

This high-throughput microbioreactor enables real-time evaluation of biomass, fluorescence, pH, dissolved oxygen in the liquid phase (DO), and other key cultivation parameters for aerobes and anaerobes. Building on trusted BioLector Pro technology, the BioLector XT microbioreactor is based on a standard ANSI/SLAS (SBS) microtiter plate (MTP) format, and operates with online, pre-calibrated optical sensors. Disposable 48 well MTPs enable online measurement of cultivation parameters, while microfluidic technology supports simultaneous pH control and feeding. The optional microfluidic module eliminates manual liquid handling—no tubing or pipetting required, as everything is part of the beta-radiated ready-to-use plate.