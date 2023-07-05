Mastering repeatability in cell culture

Integra Biosciences’ Welljet reagent dispenser and EasySnap dispensing cassettes offer an ideal solution to common issues in cell-based workflows, employing peristaltic pump technology for gentle dispensing to minimise shear stress on fragile cell samples and maintain high viability.

Cell culture is a powerful tool to study complex biological processes, and is an important process in pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing. The Welljet dispenser’s peristaltic pump technology helps to maintain cell viability by providing gentle dispensing with low shearing forces. In addition, the liquid remains enclosed inside the pump tubing system, inherently preventing sample contamination for more reproducible and reliable results. Dispensing speeds and volume can be adjusted to optimize each experiment for the best possible results, while an optional dispenser stacker allows scientists to automate plate filling for higher sample throughput and reduced manual variability; the dispenser and dispenser stacker offer small footprints, saving valuable bench space and allowing the instruments to be placed into a laminar flow cabinet.

The Welljet is specifically designed for filling or adding reagents to microplates, offering full flexibility for dispensing into all microplate formats, from 6 to 1,536 wells. Lidded cell culture plates can be quickly and reliably processed without manual intervention using the stacker’s lid-handling functionality. The system uses easy-to-install EasySnap dispensing cassettes, which feature injection-molded silicone tubing designed to maintain a constant inner diameter for a high degree of precision and accuracy. The cassettes can be rapidly changed between different experiments, and can be easily sterilized by flushing with 70% ethanol or autoclaving. These features make the combination of the Welljet and EasySnap cassettes a valuable laboratory tool to help researchers increase productivity and streamline their cell culture workflows.