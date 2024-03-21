Low field NMR instrument aids work with complex nano-particles

A new 'RelaxoMeter' from measurement experts Mageleka is ideal for routine analysis of complex multi-component nanoparticle solid-liquid, liquid-liquid formulations using non-invasive technology based on NMR proton relaxation.

In every industrial application a knowledge and understanding of the molecular structure and dynamics at the particle-liquid interface is critical to improving or optimising suspension and emulsion product performance at every stage from initial formulation to final manufacture. The RelaxoMeter provides direct information about the extent and nature of any particle-liquid interface of suspensions and emulsions in a matter of minutes.

Measurements are simple and easy, the sample is placed into a standard NMR tube and then inserted into the MagnoPod©, the test sequence is then initiated and the result reported in under 2 minutes.

An exceptionally wide concentration range of 0.01% to 90+% with small sample size of 0.1mL or less and with little or no sample preparation, the Magnometer is perfect for routine analysis of particles suspended in solvents and melts regardless of shape and size.

With no prior NMR experience required, the Magnometer is suitable for chemists, technicians or plant workers. The separate magnet assembly allows for remote or glove box operation, an optional programmable temperature-controlled unit is idea for environments where temperature stability is required. The technique is non-destructive so perfect for long term studies. The range also includes the SedimentoMeter for sedimentation studies and the RelaxFlow for flow through experiments.

Applications include batch-to-batch reproducibility in manufactruing, formulation development, kinetic processes, surfactant and competitive surfactant adsorption, aggregation, flocculation, sedimentation studies, presence of para - ferro-magnetic impurities, oxygen and water content of solvents, polymer and solvent viscosity and additive studies.

Industries served include catalyst, pharmaceutical and personal health care providers, paints. Pigments and coatings, ceramics, refractories, agrochemicals, cosmetics, batteries, electronics, nano medicine and graphene/graphene oxides.