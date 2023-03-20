Latest residual solvent mixes

Restek has announced new residual solvent mixes to support 2020 USP <467> method revisions.



Restek’s comprehensive offering of residual solvent multi-component certified reference materials (CRMs) contain all the required compounds for USP <467>, 2020 revision. Mixes are formulated for optimal stability and eliminate the need for in-house standard preparation.

Mixes are formulated at the USP method-specified concentrations. Multi-component mixes simplify standard prep and reduce variability. All three classes of compounds available: Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3.