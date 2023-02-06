Waters has introduced Glyphosate-V, the first lateral flow strip test for fully quantitative detection of glyphosate in grains and water samples. The new product enables food and agricultural operations to quickly identify and manage raw materials to ensure product value, safety, and compliance. By using the Vertu Touch strip test reader, which was previously launched in 2021, Glyphosate-V provides high-sensitivity data as the first quantitative lateral flow strip test for glyphosate. The new product brings high-sensitivity, quantitative and rapid testing out of the traditional laboratory and delivers quantitative results for decision makers at the quality management level in less than 15 minutes, a process that traditionally takes up to two weeks.

The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), enacted in 2011, requires domestic food and feed manufacturers to develop supplier verification programs to verify business claims, capacity to deliver product, etc. This, however, places a burden on manufacturers as offsite testing is time consuming and costly. With this problem in mind, Glyphosate-V allows on-site screening to be performed in less than 15 minutes giving food and feed processors immediate results to make quality management decisions on the spot, instead of potentially contaminating grain bins by holding products for weeks at a time. With these upstream results, manufacturers can better manage and control their process quality, ensuring higher consistency and more predictable outcomes to help meet internal quality requirements, regulatory compliance, and consumer safety.