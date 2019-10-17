Kromasil expands portfolio

Whether a scientist is performing separation or purification of biotherapeutics, their lab deals with increasingly complex mixtures also containing more polar compounds. Kromasil, a brand of Nouryon, has expanded its portfolio of stationary phases to include the new wettable C18 phase specifically engineered for separating and purifying more polar peptide APIs.

This Kromasil C18(w) phase, based on spherical totally porous 100 Å silica, permits loading and run start in 100% aqueous, enabling new opportunities for engineers and scientists working with HPLC.

Kromasil is totally spherical, high performance silica used in the purification and separation of many substances, from the smallest organic compounds to multi kDa proteins. From analytical up to industrial process scale separation, Kromasil is offered with various surface chemistries to be used for normal phase, reversed phase, chiral and SFC applications.