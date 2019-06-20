Intelligent LC/MS system

Agilent has launched the newest member of its LC/MS portfolio. The InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ System incorporates 'designed-in' smart features, software and hardware developed specifically for chemists and chromatographers who will benefit from the intuitive design and greater level of detail generated by a mass selective detector.

The InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ incorporates intelligent instrument health monitoring, which is incorporated into the system. Embedded sensors gather and display data, allowing a quick assessment of the system's readiness, status and configuration. The instrument incorporates features such as a system suitability check that uses a test mixture designed to permit an overall assessment of the whole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/MS) system before the collection of data. An early maintenance feedback feature allows lab managers to plan routine maintenance on the lab's schedule resulting in a focus on overall productivity.



The new system is designed to sit beneath a stack of InfinityLab HPLC instruments, saving valuable lab space. It is designed to be serviced without dismantling the stack, ensuring that instrument maintenance and parts exchange is fast and simple. To accommodate changing space and layout requirements, lab managers will be able to use the new InfinityLab Flex Bench MS, to enable mobility, modular mounting of all system components, and easy access to all system areas. The Flex Bench MS also improves lab environments with an integrated solution for waste management, as well as system noise reduction.



Routine operation of the InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ using Agilent's OpenLab CDS software provides the most efficient and reliable method for data collection, analysis and reporting, developed with a focus on ease-of-use and data integrity all in one system. The system eliminates the complexity of MS data acquisition with new features such as the auto-acquire mode that makes method setup even easier.



"Chromatography labs can now eliminate complexity, increase productivity, and gain certainty with our new LC/MS which delivers an additional level of detail, ease-of-use, in a space-saving design, and with intelligence built-in," said Monty Benefiel, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Mass Spectrometry Division. "The InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ System is the simplest and quickest path to robust, reliable, and routine mass-based detection."