Improving lab safety and productivity

Based on customer feedback, Restek’s ISO-accredited reference standards labs have made a number of exciting improvements to its packaging, labelling and certificates of analysis.

Packaging

Smaller, round ampul storage tubes perfectly fit a Restek ampul (and included deactivated vial) to help protect them from breaking, avoiding a potential safety hazard and operational disruption. The new tubes also take up less space—you can fit three of the new design in the same space as one of the old—and they are more environmentally friendly because they use less plastic.

Storage tube labels

Perhaps the most valuable change is that the ampul storage tube label features a QR code that links directly to the certificate of analysis for a specific standard and lot number. Whether users are looking to digitally archive their certificate or have lost the hard copy, this QR code will provide instant, easy access to documentation any time, from anywhere. Additionally, larger pictograms on the already GHS-compliant labels better promote safety in the ab and help users meet OSHA, CLP and other government requirements.

Ampul labels

The ampul label itself is now removable so that it can be transferred to the included deactivated vial along with the user's standard. And a single, easy-tear design means that both vial and notebook labels stay attached to the ampul until the user is ready to use them. The new notebook label is larger and features “received” and “opened” write-in date areas. The new vial label is perfectly sized to provide clear visibility to the contained volume and seamless autosampler integration without trimming. And both labels feature full handling instructions to help you ensure the integrity and proper use of standards before and after transfer.

Certificates of analysis

Working closely with its independent ISO accreditation body representatives, Restek has streamlined and simplified documentation to help avoid confusion and bolster confidence in reporting. Specifically, Restek certificates have transitioned to a single “total expanded uncertainty” value as opposed to the three uncertainty values provided historically. Restek labs also conducted extensive, real-time travel studies to improve the accuracy of the now-single uncertainty value. In particular for custom Restek reference standards, all three levels of available documentation have been retitled so that each is clearly and accurately marked as a different type of “certificate of analysis.” The definitions of each level have also been updated to clarify the differences.

It is important to note that Restek is not changing its manufacturing processes, QC methods, ISO accreditations, CRM designations, ampuls, or the composition of the standards themselves in any way. Customers will still order the same items/catalogue numbers and receive the same high-quality standards they have come to rely on.



