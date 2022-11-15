Imaging collaboration

Evident and Ultivue have announced a collaborative agreement to promote whole slide imaging using multiplexed immunofluorescence (mIF) assays to advance translational research in the Americas.

Combining Ultivue’s mIF assays with the Olympus Slideview VS200 research slide scanner provides a convenient, fast tool for whole slide mIF imaging in translational studies for researchers in academia, biotech, pharma and contract research organisations in the Americas.

The collaboration builds on their existing partnership to meet the scientific community’s increasing need for fluorescent multiplexing. Ultivue develops unique solutions for mIF applications, imaging and spatial phenomics. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enabling improved signal-to-noise data is designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of up to 12 biologically relevant targets in one tissue slide, with same-slide hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) analysis in tissue samples. This technology combines the power of computational pathology and spatial biology to guide translational science in immuno-oncology.

Evident, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus, manufacturers life science microscopes that support a broad range of academic and clinical research areas, pathology diagnostic services and the growing demand for novel drug discovery. The Olympus VS200 slide scanner has advanced the field of whole slide imaging with high-quality optics, fast scanning and flexible imaging options that include a robust solution for fluorescent multiplexing.

“We are excited to enhance our relationship with Evident to further optimise the integration of Ultivue assays on the SlideviewVS200 research slide scanner. We jointly enable highly efficient workflows to drive adoption of tissue multiplexing on larger cohorts,” said Florian Leiss at Ultivue.

“We are delighted to continue to collaborate with Ultivue to provide a total solution for multiplexing,” said Lee Wagstaff at Evident Americas. “With Ultivue’s assays and our slide scanning technology, we can provide a complete workflow solution for our customers that enables them to work more efficiently.”