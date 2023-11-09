High-end microscope camera

DP75 digital microscope camera breaks new ground in microscopic imaging. Users can capture brightfield or wide-wavelength fluorescence images using a single camera, eliminating the inconvenience of switching between multiple cameras. Thecamera breaks new ground in microscopic imaging. Users can capture brightfield or wide-wavelength fluorescence images using a single camera, eliminating the inconvenience of switching between multiple cameras.

Designed for a variety of challenging life science and industrial applications, the DP75 camera empowers researchers and inspectors to capture high-resolution images from brightfield to fluorescence, even in the near-infrared (NIR) range. This innovative camera simplifies the microscopy imaging process, enabling users to concentrate more on their work.

The high-sensitivity cooled CMOS sensor makes it easier than ever to capture sharp, low-noise fluorescence images. With a fast frame rate of 60 fps at full HD and 22 fps at over 4K resolution, the camera provides smooth, fast, live images for easy framing and comfortable live observation.

Whether inspecting the intricate structures of a cell or the surface of an industrial material, the DP75 camera provides outstanding image quality and ease of use. The camera’s advanced multiple-axis colour correction technology helps ensure true-to-life colour reproduction, making images as vivid as looking through the microscope oculars. In addition, its smart AI-based scene detection automatically recognises the observation method and adjusts the appropriate imaging parameters, which allows for easy capture of high-quality images, no matter the observation method.

Quantitative data collection is easy with the DP75 camera’s linear mode, and it enables a relative intensity evaluation of fluorescence expressions on a sample. Moreover, the camera enables users to easily overlay fluorescence and brightfield images with pixel precision so that they can precisely identify the locations of fluorescent expression with the morphology of their specimen. For industrial applications, the camera’s live high dynamic range (HDR) feature provides high-fidelity images, capturing textures, flaws and previously undetectable defects with outstanding clarity.

Flexible and Efficient

The DP75 camera is both powerful and flexible. With compatibility via USB 3.1 Gen2, this camera works with most PCs, making it an ideal upgrade for any existing system. Its wide field of view capabilities further ensure fast and efficient research and inspections.