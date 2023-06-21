Torrey Pines Scientific announces its new EchoTherm high-capacity hot plates and digital stirring hot plates.

The EchoTherm models HP51 and HS51 digital hot plates and digital stirring hot plates are rugged and designed for large samples. The units feature membrane keyboards and full function liquid crystal displays where all parameters are continuously visible. These units can store two of the user’s favorite settings in memory for instant recall and use at any time.

They are ideal for use with large samples in chemical, pharmaceutical, environmental, biochemical, electronic and other laboratories where temperature accuracy, ease of use, and reproducible sample preparations are a must.

Tops are available in a choice of chemically resistant ceramic or milled-flat cast aluminium. Both tops are 12" by 12" square. The ceramic top has a 1400 watt heater. The aluminum top has a 1200 watt heater and is recommended for working with solids directly on the heater plate surface.

Temperatures can be set up to 450°C on both the ceramic and cast aluminum toppedunits. The units are readable and settable to 1°C. Accuracy is 1% over the entire temperature range. Temperature control is by PID software and is controlled to ±1°C or ºF.

Stirrer speeds can be set from 100 to 1500 rpm. The built-in timer can be set to 99 hours and is readable to 1 second. These unit have an audible alarm with user settable auto-off for turning off the heater and stirrer when the timer counts down to zero. The units are supplied with an immersion probe for controlling solution temperatures directly.