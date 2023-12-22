Heel digitises packaging line

Leading manufacturer of biological medicines, Heel has digitised its its packaging lines using NextGen PAS-X MES 3.3.0 from Korber.

The technology will be implemented at Heel's main plant in Baden-Baden, Germany and is GMP-compliant.

It is designed to meet the future requirements of the industry and can be integrated into any IT infrastructure via secure interfaces in the customer's data centre or in the cloud or as a Körber-managed “software as a service”.

The system has been implemented “out-of-the-box”, allowing for easy upgrades in future according to Korber.

Using the system, Heel has digitised the first four packaging lines, replacing paper-based packaging documentation of its products.

Heel's scientific research into natural pharmaceuticals has been producing medicines, such as Neurexan and Traumeel, based on natural active ingredients for over 80 years.

“The successful introduction of PAS-X MES for the digital processing and documentation of packaging orders is an important milestone in the digitalisaation of our production,” says Monika Gartner, Head of Digital Transformation, Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH.