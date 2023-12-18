Gyros Protein Technologies partners with Biotage

Gyros Protein Technologies, an automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays specialist, and Biotage, a global life sciences company, have joined forced to provide high-quality purification and sample preparation solutions to advance the drug discovery process.

The partnership will see them offering the new solution based on Byros Protein Technologies PurePep EasyClean catch and release technology. The development of this automated plate-based peptide purification workflow will provide a fast and environmentally sustainable solution for high-throughput peptide purification, according to the companies.

The high-throughput kits will leverage Gyros Protein Technologies’ proprietary PEC catch and release technology for automation in a plate-based format. The PEC technology combined with Biotage Extrahera can purify up to 96 peptides in parallel 75% faster and with 98% lower solvent consumption compared with sequential HPLC - the most common method of peptide purification.



Parallel peptide synthesis generates crude peptide samples at a rate that surpasses the capacity of HPLC, this is particularly evident when purifying more than 24 peptides simultaneously. The workflow enables scientists to conduct screening and development processes using purified peptides, supporting more robust and accurate processes and results.



Tomas Blomquist, CEO, Biotage, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Gyros Protein Technologies to bring a plate-based automated solution for parallel high-throughput peptide purification to market, removing bottlenecks for peptide scientists, and providing a complete workflow solution from synthesis to evaporation. This partnership strengthens our position in the rapidly growing peptide market and supports our mission to provide high-quality, end-to-end separation and sample preparation solutions to scientists all over the world.”



Mark Vossenaar, Vice President, General Manager, Biopharmaceutical Development Division at Mesa Labs, commented: “By partnering with Biotage, we are taking a step further in our commitment to provide scientists with state-of-the-art peptide solutions across the entire value chain, from early research and screening to large-scale peptide production. The availability of our proprietary PEC purification for automation in a plate-based format is equipping researchers with faster and more sustainable processes to advance their drug discovery."

