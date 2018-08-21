Global scientific grant competition launched

Iris.ai, developer of the artificial intelligence tool that speeds up academics’ search for relevant scientific papers, has launched a global grant competition worth €100K. Contestants will have their chance to debunk one of their most mind-blowing misconceptions and earn the chance to produce and distribute a communications campaign with Iris.ai and its partners.



Contestants are required to submit their proposal in a single page document describing what the misconception is, why it’s important to the world and how they would go about communicating this myth to the world. They are also required to record a short video explaining the problem and why they are passionate about debunking their chosen myth. Finally, contestants need to include material spreading the misconception, or even its clarification, including YouTube videos, comics or memes, research papers – to support the issue. Submissions end on midnight on Friday, 31st August CEST with the final winner announced on 5th October.



All submissions will be evaluated on how relevant and impactful the project is to the world, the fact-based backing of the proposal and its goals and the execution capabilities including a clearly laid out plan and credentials of the researcher. All videos will be shared on projectaiur.com/aiur-community-grant-2018/ and on the project’s social media channels and engagement such as ‘likes’ and ‘re-shares’ will account for 25% of the total score. The impact of the myth, fact-based research and execution will account for the remaining 75%.



The first phase of judging will take place after 20 days from the closing of the competition where 10 shortlisted contestants will be awarded the equivalent of €500 in AIUR tokens. The second and final phase, when the vote is open to all members of the AIUR community, will determine the winner of the grant.



Anita Schjøll Brede, CEO and co-founder of Iris.ai, said: “We’ve all heard them before. Geneticists are making mutant vegetables. Marine biologists just want to work at Sea World. Scientists are being paid big bucks to manipulate results for big corporations. In a world of scientific click-bait and very little direct vision into the real lives of scientists, frustrating misconceptions pop up all the time.”



Contestants have the creative freedom to talk about their chosen scientific misconception using the visuals of their choice that are supported with factual evidence from existing sources.



Brede continued, “We believe this is a great opportunity to spread some fun through science and give everyone the opportunity to share their love for it. It’s a great way to get that little bit of frustration about fake facts of your chest and get the chance for your voice to be heard about common scientific misconceptions.”



For more information on the competition, visit projectaiur.com/aiur-community-grant-2018/