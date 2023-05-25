Full-solution biopharmaceutical services

GenNext Technologies, a growth-stage company that provides structural biology instrumentation, software, and services, has announced that it is collaborating with Emery Pharma, a full-service CRO offering end-to-end biologic drug development support.

Through this partnership, the companies will combine forces to provide best-in-class pharmaceutical functional and structural analysis for allosteric and mono-clonal antibody therapeutics. They plan to co-market their capabilities to clients seeking contract research programmes for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical development. Together, the team will deliver data rich insights to help clients accelerate the approval of biotherapeutics, which will lead to safer, more effective and less expensive therapeutic products.

GenNext’s Flash Oxidation (Fox) protein footprinting technology is a technique that empowers researchers to rapidly and accurately determine the structural and functional impact of drug candidates against targets involved in cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, dermatological, gastrointestinal and autoimmune disease.

Emery Pharma specialises in the characterisation of biologics with an extensive array of services, ranging from intact mass analysis, peptide mapping and glycan analysis, to host cell proteins, post-translational modifications and immunogenicity analysis. Emery Pharma’s approach delivers high-quality actionable data for any drug development programmet.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the Emery Pharma team,” said Scot Weinberger, CEO of GenNext. “Biopharmaceutical researchers will benefit from this valuable alliance as we combine the capabilities and strengths of both organisations.”

Ron Najafi, CEO of Emery Pharma, said “We believe the combination of our biologic analytical expertise with GenNext’s protein footprinting technology will result in a comprehensive structural and functional research service for our clients involved in biotherapeutic development. ”