The Safekeeper series of forensic evidence drying cabinets from Air Science are designed to store, dry or otherwise process forensic evidence in the controlled environment of a tamper-resistant chamber to maintain the chain of custody. Using innovative filtration technology, the forensic evidence drying cabinet creates a safe work environment over the widest range of applications in the industry.

The cabinets provide cost-effective storage and containment for forensic evidence as it is dried by a constant flow of air. Air Science ductless technology removes fumes and odors emitted by the evidence, and, when combined with a HEPA/ULPA filter in the Multiplex configuration, will remove airborne pathogens and particulates associated with biohazards.

General Purpose Safekeeper cabinets are available in bench/desktop and floor-standing models. Select models are available with two, three or four independent drying chambers, each with its own filtration and control system. Most models are designed and configured for mobile use in uncontrolled environments.

There are a variety of Special Purpose Series Drying Cabinets. The Drugkeeper series is designed for safe storage of confiscated hazardous chemicals and illegal drugs. The Safeswab horizontal airflow cabinet is useful for protecting biological evidence collected on swabs from external contaminants and personnel in the working environment. The Evidence Transporter is an "on-site" fabric chamber developed for transporting evidence from the field to the lab.