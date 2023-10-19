Testa Analytical has announced a powerful new software driver that allows control and collection of data from any of its AB-4XXXX series liquid flowmeters using a chromatography data system (CDS) that supports the Agilent Technologies rapid control framework (rc.NET).

Software developer Carlo Dessy said: “Including real-time flow rate data with each chromatogram is a valuable aid to achieving total quality assessment of any HPLC, UHPLC, LC/MS or GPC/SEC system. Chromatography data systems are widely used in labs around the world because they include functionality that enables timesaving in the analysis, interpretation and reporting of workflows while technical controls ensure work quality, effective records management and enhanced data security. Easy integration and full compatibility of our flowmeters with chromatography data systems is a vital requirement for them to be routinely used with liquid chromatographs by analytical labs that need the highest level of data integrity.”

Using the new software driver multiple flowmeters may be connected and supported on a single CDS, each connected to a USB port. The driver supports stand-alone, networked and client-server configurations. Virtual servers are supported as well, as long as they meet Testa Analytical liquid flowmeter hardware requirements.

The rapid control technology used by the flowmeter software driver is supported by popular CDS including Agilent Technologies OpenLab, WinGPC UniChrom and Clarity systems.