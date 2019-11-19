Flow chemistry enables economic manufacture of APIs

Uniqsis has recently installed a four-channel FlowSyn flow chemistry system in the Riley Research Group laboratories at the University of Pretoria (South Africa).

The Riley Research Group is well known for its development of novel pharmaceuticals using flow synthesis, reaction engineering and the development of new chemical reactors. Currently the Riley group medicinal chemistry team is focusing on lead discovery and computational modelling aimed at the identification and development of new anti-Alzheimer’s agents.

Dr Darren Riley, head of the group commented: "My team is actively involved in flow chemistry process development for economic and green manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the South African market. Flow chemistry in microreactors has many advantages over batch processing including better reproducibility and scalability, improved yields and fewer problems with unstable intermediates or exothermic reactions. We chose a FlowSyn flow chemistry system from Uniqsis as they are proven to handle everything from homogeneous single reactions to complex, multi-reagent reactions. We also factored into our choice the knowledgeable technical and applications support provided by the staff at Uniqsis to my team of chemists."