Flexible packaging solutions showcased

At Pack Expo, Optima Packaging Group will be presenting highly flexible packaging solutions for food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical, chemical and medical products. The company is particularly skilled in developing complex turnkey systems. There will also be Optima experts available to answer questions about the company’s extensive Total Care services.

"Changing markets. Your Needs. Our Passion", is Optima’s motto for the Pack Expo show. Machine requirements include small batch sizes, rapidly changing products and packaging designs, and individual product combinations. Optima offers a wide range of different filling and dosing methods. For example, paste-like and powdered foods are processed in portion packs similar to coffee packaging. For cosmetics, the firm has machine solutions ranging from mascara sticks and cream jars to bottles with atomisers. Detergents and water filters from the chemical industry are also included in the product portfolio. The company uses robotics, film, foil and plastic processing, as well as 'cobots' and converting functions, as required. The result is a wide range of flexible machines from entry-level to fully automated, highly efficient lines.

Turnkey solutions are in particularly high demand for pharmaceutical applications. At Pack Expo, Optima will be presenting projects involving the filling, closing of biopharmaceutical drugs, isolator technology, and freeze-drying. The company takes key responsibility for these projects, from the conception of all systems to site management and site acceptance tests (SATs). Optima uses Comprehensive Scientific Process Engineering (CSPE) to reduce time-to-market and optimise processes. Just a few weeks ago, its CSPE Center was opened in Schwaebisch Hall (Germany). From now on, complete acceptance tests (iFATs) will take place here. Filling and closing machines and isolators are tested and approved in the CSPE Center as a complete functional unit.

Optima's Total Care concept is based on the lifecycle of the machine, starting at the consulting phase and extending to the systems' retrofitting. Total Care also includes Smart Services, these include complex simulations during the project-planning phase, as well as the use of VR technologies for supporting maintenance and repairs. The OPAL line management system enables the firm to offer an additional component for highly efficient, long-term processes. The cross-manufacturer 4.0 industry application comprehensively generates and analyses production data to systematically unlock productivity potential.