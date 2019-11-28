The first 7T PET/MR integrated imaging system in Israel

MR Solutions has installed the first 7T PET/MR preclinical imaging system in Israel. The dry magnet system is helping to advance medical research at the Wohl Institute for Translational Medicine, part of the Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem. The system has a large axial 15cm field of view which can be used for viewing the whole body of a rat, or other subjects in molecular detail.



Simultaneous imaging, using both MRI and PET imaging at the same time, is possible as the MRI system has a PET module inserted within the bore of the dry magnet. The resulting images are a combination of the two imaging modalities for tracking anatomical, metabolic and molecular changes. Using both PET and MRI simultaneously improves the quality of the research as there is no time delay between the two techniques.



Prof. Rinat Abramovitch, who is the Director of the Wohl Institute, is undertaking therapeutic peptide research for some currently unmet clinical needs in oncology. Prof. Abramovitch explained: “We have already made positive findings with our peptide injections to inhibit tumour growth in research subjects. Now using the latest PET-MR simultaneous imaging this will facilitate more detailed research and better understanding of what is happening at molecular level.”



The Wohl Institute for Translational Medicine was established recently thanks to a generous donation from the Wohl Legacy in the UK. The Wohl Institute will serve as an infrastructure hub for studying models of human diseases such as cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, metabolic diseases. It offers state-of-the-art technologies enabling visualisation, digitisation, and image analysis spanning from molecular resolution up to in-vivo imaging in order to elucidate the underlying diseases mechanisms and further the development of tailored drugs. Their remit is to translate their findings from the laboratory into the clinic to directly benefit patients.



The PET/MR system is interchangeable as the PET module can be removed from within the magnet of the MRI system facilitating a larger bore for bigger research subjects. It can then be used independently as a separate imaging system depending on the research requirements. Or, it could be used with MR Solutions’ separate CT system for sequential PET-CT imaging.

