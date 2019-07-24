Filtration units protect lab personnel

The latest Purair Sky ceiling-mounted filtration units are designed to protect laboratory personnel and the environment in areas where hazardous substances are handled.

These units feature a dynamic filtration chamber with a sliding filter clamp that allows for simple, quick filter changes. Units come with an epoxy-coated steel support frame with LED lighting and wall mounted controls. An electrostatic pre-filter helps trap additional contaminants and increase filter life.

Features include advanced carbon filtration technology and multi-unit connection options. Energy efficiency and enhanced filtration are kay benefits.

Central to the design of the Purair Sky series is the Multiplex filtration system, developed to ensure universal protection in the work environment over the widest range of applications within the industry.

