FDA-approved drug targets tissue factor in cervical cancer

On April 29th, 2024, the FDA in the US granted full approval for biotechnology company Seagen Inc.'s Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) product, targeting tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have progressed on or after chemotherapy. This marks a significant advancement in the therapeutic landscape for cervical cancer, highlighting the potential of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology.

Tivdak’s Mechanism of Action

Tivdak is an ADC drug that targets TF, combining Genmab's TF-targeting monoclonal antibody tisotumab with Seagen's ADC technology, which is designed to target TF antigens on cancer cells and deliver the cytotoxic payload MMAE directly into cancer cells (see image tisotumab vedotin molecular pathway of action).

TF: ideal target for ADC development

TF is known to be involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis pathways and overexpressed in the vast majority of patients with cervical cancer and in many other solid tumors. Its ability to internalize rapidly when bound by antibodies and the minimal impact on normal coagulation processes further enhance its suitability for targeted cancer therapies.

Sino Biological’s Contribution to Tissue Factor Drug Development

Sino Biological is at the forefront of advancing drug development targeting tissue factor, providing an extensive array of recombinant TF proteins and a diverse range of TF antibodies, to support the scientific community in pioneering new therapeutic strategies. Partner with Sino Biological or visit the company's website for further information about high-quality TF proteins and antibodies to accelerate your drug development.