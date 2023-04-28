Faster diagnostics software

Qlucore, a leading software provider of visualisation-based software for research-oriented data analysis and precision diagnostics, has launched Qlucore Omics Explorer (QOE) version 3.9. The new version provides statistical test results up to 900 times faster. The program includes more built-in statistical tests and offers a new feature that allows users to combine different symbols and colours in PCA plots. This enhances the ability to clearly and easily display and present explanatory images from the data analysis.

This next generation of computer software – QOE – is used in research, life sciences, plant and biotechnology and universities. With the help of the software, the user can view and analyze the data in a simple and interactive way. Tools and methods for analysing data are selected according to their specific needs.

"The new version is up to 900 times faster at statistical calculations, which helps researchers get quick results that can be presented in a neat and clear way," says Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO of Qlucore.

QOE 3.9 has a number of new and useful features. The software has new built-in statistical tests like Welch, Kruskal-Wallis, and Mann-Whitney. The software facilitates the import of data by improving the guidance with more functions and choices. This is especially useful for single cell data. Also included is the new Violin plot, which got its name from its appearance.

QOE 3.9 has improved support for new versions of operating systems including Mac OS 13 and Windows 11.