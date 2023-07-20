Exploring diseases in microgravity

AMS Bio has announced its collaboration with WARR Space Labs, a student group from the Technical University of Munich (TUM). The students undertook an exciting project aimed at advancing our understanding of neurodegenerative disorders, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, through spaceborne experiments.

The aim of the ADDONISS (Ageing and Degenerative Diseases of Neurons on the ISS) project is to conduct research on neuronal cell cultures in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS). AMS Bio’s contribution to this groundbreaking endeavour includes providing the SH-SY5Y/GFP stable cell line and contributing €1000 towards the team’s funding costs while they were conducting research at the NASA laboratorie.

Selina Kanamüller, a member of WARR Space Labs student team at TUM, said" “The experience of getting to conduct research in NASA laboratories has been unforgettable. Thanks to the help of AMS Bio and our extensive preparations for more than a year, everything went well.”

On the 15th of March, the experiment was successfully taken to the ISS using the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The WARR Space Labs team is currently evaluating the data gathered from the experiment. As the team awaits the results of the ADDONISS project, there is great anticipation for the potential contribution it may bring to Alzheimer’s research and the broader field of neurodegenerative disease research.