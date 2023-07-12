Expanded bioconjunction capabilities

Biosynth, a supplier of critical raw materials to the life science industry, has acquired celares, a leader in the development and manufacture of conjugate vaccines and bioconjugate drugs, activated PEGs, and polymer-based drug delivery excipients.



The acquisition will strengthen Biosynth’s exposure to the fast growing conjugate vaccines and bioconjugate drugs market. Expanding its capabilities and enabling the firm to offer the bioconjugation of antibodies, antigens, and peptides to its existing pharma and diagnostics customer base; from GMP facilities located in Berlin, Germany.



Commenting, Dr Urs Spitz, CEO and president of Biosynth, said, “Celares is an established leader in bioconjugation and we are extremely excited to be acquiring such a great team of specialists. celares is a perfect complement to our wider business, enabling us to provide bioconjugation services and the production of PEGylation reagents and polymers for drug delivery. Together, we can support customers from development to commercialisation. celares is a perfect fit for Biosynth - where chemistry meets biology.”



“We are thrilled to have joined the Biosynth group”, added Dr Ralf Kraehmer, Managing Director of celares. “As established leaders in bioconjugation, celares combines decades of chemical and biotechnological experience within the company and offers customers the possibility to access forward-looking technologies. Optimal polymer-based conjugations and formulations and manufacturing processes of drug compounds is part of our development. We see great similarities in Biosynth with their customer led strategy and passion for the life science industry.”

