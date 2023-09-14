Essential analytical equipment

Incorporating the latest technology and software advances, the Multisizer 4e with Digital Pulse Processing delivers dynamic size measurements in real time. High-speed signal digitalisation allows the use of various pulse parameters for more accurate cell and particle characterisation. Response is unaffected by particle colour, shape, composition or refractive index.

Biotech applications include monitoring of transfection, counting mitochondria, organelles and other intracellular components, and characterising changes in cell size when changes are made to cultures. In these applications the volumetric analysis of the Multisizer 4e provides a more accurate and informative measurement than measuring size alone.

Sub-visible particle capability means that pharmaceuticals can be analysed for compliance with USP 788 guidelines, to ensure product cleanliness. Multisizer 4e is also compliant with 21 CFR Part 11.

Instrument operation is completely computer controlled, and intuitive software with wizards and menu driven set-up assists both beginners and experienced users. Sample management system using Smart Technology provides consistency from one analysis to the next.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Meritics will be exhibiting at Lab Innovations at the NEC in Birmingham 1-2 November. Please visit booth K86 for a demonstration and more information.