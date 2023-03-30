Ergonomic orbital shakers

Thermo Scientific Solaris benchtop temperature controlled orbital shakers are designed to evolve alongside research and address a myriad of unmet laboratory needs. With a need for increased efficiency in the laboratory due to the accelerating pace of scientific innovation, lab directors are looking for ergonomic and compact equipment that makes it easy for them to move around the lab. With a small footprint of both large and small platforms, thebenchtop temperature controlled orbital shakers are designed to evolve alongside research and address a myriad of unmet laboratory needs.

Quiet and energy efficient, the Solaris incubated and refrigerated orbital shakers use 58% less energy compared to older models with a traditional compressor design. Their large, bright user interface lets lab personnel easily monitor set points and status conditions from across the lab, with the ability to monitor shaker performance, alarms, and alerts either on the touchscreen display or export the data log reports via USB for viewing at a later time.

“Ruggedly built for demanding applications, the Solaris benchtop temperature controlled orbital shakers combine a new ergonomic design with key feature enhancements that help save researchers time, protect their process, and drive science forward in busy research and GLP/GMP labs,” says Denzil Vaughn, vice president and general manager of Growth, Protection and Separation in Life Sciences and Laboratory Products Group at Thermo Fisher Scientific.