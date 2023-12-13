Enpicom and Carterra join forces

Enpicom and Carterra have announced a collaboration to streamline the analysis of rapidly growing sequencing and antibody screening data, by integrating biophysical characterisation and repertoire sequencing analysis.

Carterra’s high-throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) biosensor technology enables detailed screening and characterisation of thousands of antibodies in one step, allowing up to 100 times the throughput of traditional platforms in much less time and using fewer samples.

The Carterra LSA and LSAXT are used by pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, government agencies, and academia. Among its accomplishments, the LSA was instrumental in the 90-day discovery and development of the world’s first COVID-19 therapeutic, bamlanivimab, by Eli Lilly and AbCellera.

Enpicom’s IGX Platform helps researchers manage, analyse, and visualise immune repertoire data. The platform excels at integrating different sequencing datasets and incorporating experimental data and metadata.

The rapid uptake of high-throughput repertoire sequencing (Rep-Seq) in antibody discovery campaigns in recent years provides dramatically more viable therapeutic candidates to explore, moving from a library of hundreds to millions. This increased sampling space enables scientists to find clinical candidates with more diverse binding kinetics, affinity, and developability characteristics.

"Combining the high-quality binding data on thousands of antibodies screened by the Carterra platforms with the vast number of sequences that are obtained with Rep-Seq allows our clients to map the candidate space to an unprecedented level," said Paul van der Velde, CEO at Enpicom. "By leveraging the best of both technologies, we enable researchers to extrapolate the binding characteristics to a much larger pool of candidates to find even better lead molecules."

The combined analysis of the high-quality datasets generated using Carterra’s label-free platforms and large sequencing data requires innovative and flexible software tools, and these are provided by the IGX Platform provides. Moreover, owing to its scalable computational infrastructure, the IGX Platform creates a unique environment to leverage these datasets to train and develop AI and ML models in therapeutic discovery.

"We’re excited to join Enpicom in enabling antibody discovery labs utilizing NGS and AI/ML routines with industry-leading epitope and kinetic analysis data as they interrogate large candidate libraries," said Chris Silva, vice president of marketing and product at Carterra. "These solutions will benefit investigators around the world by allowing them to create new and revolutionary therapeutics rapidly."