Enhanced Ultra-High-Speed Video Camera

The new Kirana07M enables researchers to capture up to 180 consecutive high resolution images at frame rates of up to 7 million frames per second and exposure times as low as 50 nanoseconds.

The Kirana07M is a response to the ultra-high-speed camera market’s need for higher specification cameras. The Kirana07M represents the ultimate high-speed video camera combining the triggering flexibility of high-speed video cameras with greater resolution at megahertz capture speeds. As with all versions of the KIRANA camera, the full 924 x 768-pixel resolution is maintained at all frame rates, enabling it to uniquely acheive high spatial and temporal resolution.

The compact Kirana07M camera includes comprehensive triggering facilities, highly accurate timing control, output signals for synchronisation with various illumination sources. All camera functions are controlled using an intuative software package.

Full remote operation using Ethernet connectivity enables the Kirana07M to be easily integrated into almost any environment. The Kirana07M offers high performance, ease-of-use and operational flexibility to deliver impressive slow-motion video images for just about any scientific research application.