Enhanced software modules

Zeiss has introduced new software modules with enhanced imaging technology: Zen Connect is especially useful for, but not limited to, structural analysis, examination of cellular processes, localisation of cells, and more. The proven software combines numerous functions for day-to-day work with microscopes and stands for scientific success. The new module enhances research by introducing three new features.

The newe module ensures that users focus on the data rather than on the acquisition method. They initiate a workflow with any microscope, analyse a full sample on a large scale, and identify the specific areas of interest with the automatic overlay and relocation algorithm. Moreover, it enables its users to analyse data in a wider context, connecting large field of view images with the highest resolution details. They benefit from project based data storage and effortless image labeling which enables better control over the data structure in complex experiment set-ups.

Zen Connect is available for the company’s full range of optical, confocal, X-ray, electron, and ion microscopes. It is especially recommended for correlation of LSM 800 and GeminiSEM; but also compatible with most light and electron microscopes from the company.