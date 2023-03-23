Enhanced cleanroom furniture range

Hygienic furniture specialist Teknomek has enhanced its Hygienox range for cleanrooms with a two-tier pricing option. Customers can now opt for premium, cleanroom grade furniture made from 316 grade stainless steel or choose to upgrade even further to an ultra-smooth, electropolished option.

Hygienox furniture is specially designed and manufactured by Teknomek in 316 grade stainless steel for ultra-sterile cleanroom spaces where ISO 14644 is front of mind. The products actively contribute to effective particle management and contamination control to support efficient risk management.

All Teknomek products are built to be long lasting. But with a thorough understanding of the rigorous cleaning processes involved in ultra-sterile environments, the Hygienox range of furniture is designed to provide a futureproof solution.

All items in the range, such as tables and lecterns, are designed to be easy to clean, with open, hygienic corners, no overlapping joints, unnecessary lips or double returns, and the use of tubular braces to minimise horizontal surfaces where particles can rest and multiply. All joints are welded and then sealed with non-shedding silicone, with every weld pickled and polished to remove any burn marks. And importantly, there are no plastic parts. Hygienox feet are also manufactured from 316 stainless steel. And for mobile options, castors have been specially commissioned to include a chemical resistant polypropylene wheel inside a 316-grade stainless steel body to ensure there is no opportunity for corrosion and contamination.

Because harsh sterilisation methods have become standard in pharmaceutical and micro-biological research and manufacturing environments, Hygienox products are always constructed from 316 grade stainless steel. Unlike 304, 316 grade stainless steel contains molybdenum which improves the corrosion resistance of the metal to provide added robustness and longevity.

“Anyone working within the cleanroom sector knows the importance of reducing contamination risk and supporting improved clean down productivity,” says Michelle Locke at Teknomek. “Hygienox furniture is manufactured from 316-grade stainless steel because it is more robust against pitting and crevice corrosion by chemicals, reducing the risk of rouging or tiger stripes caused by harsh cleaning protocols.”

But whilst all cleanrooms need furniture manufactured from 316 grade stainless steel, they do not all require an ultra-smooth, electropolished finish. “Not all cleanrooms are the same, and many do not require the same degree of sterilisation”, continues Locke. “That means the electropolishing process can been an unnecessary cost. Our enhanced Hygienox range features all the same design and manufacturing benefits, making the products perfect for cleanrooms, but customers can now select not to have electropolishing if they do not need it. Electropolished stainless steel has a lower surface roughness, allowing for fewer microscopic grooves where harsh chemical cleaning fluids can lurk and corrode the furniture. For particular aseptic environments this will be a critical benefit whereas for others, it is simply not needed.”