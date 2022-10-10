Enabling uniform sample thawing

SPL Guard has introduced a new single-rack thawing station: the Arizona. With this advanced instrument, lab researchers can thaw a complete rack from -80°C to 5°C in only 6 minutes. For the thawing of the samples, only ambient air is used.



The Arizona shows real-time temperature data on the display during the thawing cycle which provides insight in the process. It automatically stops thawing when the desired temperature is reached and confirms this with a beeping sound. This ensures that samples can be processed more quickly for downstream use.



The thawing station is a consistent and reproducible solution, compatible with a wide range of SBS-format racks from different brands, such as Micronic, Azenta Life Sciences, Thermo Matrix and LVL Technologies.