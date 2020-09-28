Enabling products for compound management

Ziath has released a new module to enable its Mirage, Cube or Express tube readers to decode Brooks Acoustix tubes.

Acoustix is a small sample tube with a screw cap which is increasingly favored for storage of novel compounds in solution in large compound stores. It is also compatible with the latest generation of Labcyte Echo acoustic dispensers. However, many traditional tube readers find Acoustix tubes difficult to read because the code is split into four sections.

For each Acoustix tube, the four segments of the DataMatrix code can now be imaged, recombined and decoded by Ziath's Datapaq 3.18 software running the Acoustix module on a Mirage, Cube or Express tube reader. This whole process is achieved in only 3-4 seconds, some five times faster than some other readers.

To further assist compound management labs using Acoustix tubes, Ziath has introduced a release plate and special low-profile tube adaptor for its Mohawk tube selector. These new options are designed to enable the semi-automated system to handle Acoustix tubes which have to be locked into their rack as they are suspended upside down in the Echo acoustic dispenser. Using a new Acoustix software plug-in, in combination with the Mohawk and release plate, fast and easy single tube cherry-picking and reformatting from Acoustix racks with automatic confirmation of pick list integrity is now possible.