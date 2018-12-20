Ellipsoidal mirrors for X-ray diffraction

Optical Surfaces is offering high-precision ellipsoidal mirrors that offer excellent pinpoint focusing for high resolution spectroscopy in the soft and hard X-ray regions.

Drawing upon skilled craftsmen working in a stable production environment, Optical Surfaces is able to produce ultra-smooth ellipsoidal mirrors able to deliver an X-ray diffraction (XRD) spot that exactly matches a user's spectrometer detector resolution. As a consequence, the resolution and angular range of XRD measurements can simultaneously be improved. In addition, the pinpoint focusing provided by the ellipsoidal mirrors increases X-ray flux density, resulting in better contrast.

With workshops and test facilities deep underground where temperatures remain constant and vibration is practically non-existent, Optical Surfaces routinely produces ellipsoidal mirrors in a range of materials (Zerodur, BK7, fused silica) with typical surface accuracy of better than lambda/10 (dependent on size and radius) and surface quality of 20:10 scratch dig.

Optical Surfaces can produce ellipsoidal mirrors in a range of shapes (largest dimension up to 400mm) that offer high performance and durable optical coatings that provide excellent image quality.