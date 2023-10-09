Electronic pipette case study

Researchers at the Wellcome Centre for Mitochondrial Research (WCMR), within the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Newcastle University in the UK, have chosen Integra Biosciences’ Voyager adjustable tip spacing pipette to support their research on mitochondrial diseases. The multidisciplinary team is using the equipment to streamline various steps in its high throughput screening assays to identify drugs that are capable of rescuing mitochondrial function to improve the quality of life of those living with a mitochondrial condition.

Adam Creigh, a researcher at the WCMR, explained: “Our team is focused on finding treatments by screening large compound libraries, and testing them on patient cell lines with a range of different mutations. Having versatile and reliable equipment like the adjustable tip spacing pipettes is a gamechanger, as we can be focused on testing entirely different compounds from one day to the next. The Voyager’s programmable aspiration speeds offer more control than can be achieved manually, meaning that delicate cell lines can be efficiently handled with care. Setting it to a slow and gentle aspiration ensures that cells are not disturbed during the process, providing a level of precision that is essential. Furthermore, the tip spacing can be changed at the push of a button to accommodate different types of plates and wells, and this flexibility is invaluable when we are working with various assays and sample formats.”

Adam continued: “The convenience and efficacy that the pipette brings to our workflows is remarkable. It's in constant demand throughout the center, and the efficiency of our workflows has been enhanced thanks to the reproducibility it offers. It has become an indispensable tool for our mitochondrial disease research and, looking ahead, we hope to get more pipettes to expand our high throughput screening capabilities as part of our mission to find treatments for people affected by mitochondrial dysfunction.”