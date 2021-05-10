Effective air purification system

Halo Smart P air purification stations capture viruses, bacteria, allergens and all dust and particulate matter at the source and trap them permanently in a high-efficiency filter with multiple layers of bonded glass microfibres.

Originally developed to capture pathogens (viruses, bacteria, etc.) from the air during handling in biology laboratories, Halo Smart P air stations are recommended for any enclosed or poorly ventilated space where people gather.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are particularly suitable for spaces that make wearing a mask impossible (restaurants, long-term care facilities, staff and school dining halls, etc.) or difficult (gyms), as well as in places where social distancing is difficult (enclosed offices, elevators, etc.).

Halo Smart P is particularly suitable for air treatment in spaces where people gather, such as places of education, hotels and restaurants, shopping, assisted living, or other enclosed or confined spaces.