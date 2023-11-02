Romaco’s latest tablet press for the high speed sector will be on show at CPHI & PMEC India – the Kilian E 710 Smart double-sided rotary press for high volume production is specifically tailored to the requirements of the Asian markets. The Ventilus Lab fluid bed processor from Romaco Innojet attached to an Innojet IHD 5 hot melt device will be a further highlight at the upcoming exhibition.

From powder to finished pallet, Romaco covers the entire process chain for manufacturing and packaging pharmaceutical products. The one stop solutions supplier specialises in sustainable machines and equipment aimed at reducing both carbon dioxide emissions and manufacturing costs in the pharmaceutical industry.

Romaco will take advantage of this year’s CPHI & PMEC India to show its latest development in the high-productivity tableting sector and demonstrate the enormous energy saving potential of its innovative fluid bed technology.

The E 710 Smart expands Romaco Kilian’s product portfolio with a new double-sided rotary press that was particularly developed for high production volumes with low margins. This economical tablet press for mono- and bi-layer production is based on Kilian’s proven four-column design. The single-piece, deep-drawn process area ensures hermetical separation between the compaction and technical areas. A closed V-ring seal underneath the die table additionally prevents tablet dust from entering the “grey” area. With between 51 and 85 press stations and a pitch circle diameter of 712mm, the E 710 Smart achieves a maximum output of up to 1,020,000 tablets per hour. Brake magnets permit absolutely homogeneous filling of the dies without any wear on the punch shafts. Moreover, special Kilian bellows protect the tablets from contamination in the form of black spots. The fill shoe is quick and simple to clean because the gear is external. Owing to the small number of interchangeable parts and the good accessibility to individual components, retooling and cleaning times are significantly reduced. The tablet scraper and chute are mounted together on a swivel arm for easy removal. Product loss is minimized thanks to the floating product scraper with magnets. The sparing use of natural resources is totally consistent with Romaco Kilian’s sustainability strategy.