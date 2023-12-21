Degassers for nanofluidic systems released

Biotech Fluidics announce two new additions to their Degasi family of in-line degassers. The Plus Nano and Plus ultraNano have been designed to address the challenge of nanofluidic systems by minimising the hold-up volume and offering wide chemical compatibility.

Nanofluidic studies enable the analysis of the properties and transport phenomena of liquids in nanoscale, typically ranging from 1 nL/min to 100 nL/min. These techniques are also being used to synthesiae novel nanomaterials. Notable applications for nanofluidic techniques include biomolecular research, energy conversion, medicine, and water desalination.

With an internal volume of only 25µl – the Plus Nano has been designed to degas fluid flows in the range up to 100 uL/minute. Biotech Fluidics also offer an Ultra version of this new degasser with a hold-up volume of just 6uL making it suitable for extremely low flow applications (up to 25 uL/minute).

Both the Nano and Nano-Ultra degassers are based on a Systec AF membrane making them suitable for water-based media and most organic liquids (excluding alkanes and fluorinated solvents). The liquid flow path is metal free making these degassers fully biocompatible. The liquid connectors in these new degassers are female 10-32 coned ports making them suitable for the smallest ID tubing.

Maintaining a compact bench footprint, the new degassers are available with 1 to 6 channels as standalone degassers or as OEM units to provide the user with the best possible setup.